A Popular Dubai Resto Banned Delivery Drivers From Sitting On Its Chairs

Delivery drivers are the backbone of this country! They tirelessly ride around the city ensuring orders are delivered on time, having to deal with multiple complications all the while. From having to deal with the delivery app and coordinating with restaurants to traffic, the intense HEAT, punctuality and then customers.

These unsung heroes do not get half the appreciation they truly deserve, thus when incidents such as this come to light, we stop and realize that we as a society are failing and undermining those we should be supporting the most.

Over the weekend, a video showing a note to delivery drivers by a popular resto in Dubai was being widely shared on social media.

The note was addressed to all drivers and read “not allowed to sit down on the chairs”

Following the circulation of the video, the restaurant in question received immense backlash from netizens for their dehumanising behaviour towards delivery drivers.