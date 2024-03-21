A Nutritionist Shares Top Tips For Staying Healthy During Ramadan

Nutritionist Rola Ghaddar has joined The Lovin Dubai Show to clear all doubts about how can one have a healthy balanced diet during Ramadan. Rola Ghaddar told The Lovin Dubai Show that eating mindfully is always key, as she emphasized the importance of dividing meals correctly considering the fact that those who are fasting often break their fast with food that is hard to digest.

Ramadan is known for its wide variety of sweets and when asked about that Rola told The Lovin Dubai Show that it is important not to restrict ourselves to avoid binge eating later on.

Watch the show to learn the top tips to maintaining a balanced diet during Ramadan.