A Teen Was Arrested For Sending A Bomb Threat Email About A Dubai-Bound Flight

A 13-year-old boy sent an email to Delhi airport claiming a bomb was planted on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18

Such threats are taken very seriously by authorities until they are proven fake. The teen admittedly did so “just for fun” after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said

The airport declared this as an emergency and was on high alert until the email was revealed as a hoax

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the e-mail ID was deleted just after sending the email. The email was traced at Pithoragarh in Uttranchal,” Rangnani said.

A team was dispatched to the location of the boy was apprehended. He was later released back to his parents.