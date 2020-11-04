د . إAEDSRر . س

Entry Requirements For Abu Dhabi Have Just Become Even More Strict

Abu Dhabi Has Just Tightened The Entry Requirements Even Further

To enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has updated the requirements to enter the emirate.

Residents and visitors who enter Abu Dhabi from Nov 8 and stay for 4 or more consecutive days must take a PCR test on the 4th day of entry. If they stay for 8 or more consecutive days, they must take another PCR test on the 8th day. Day 1 is counted from the day of entry.

Abu Dhabi Media office made the announcement this afternoon, adding that, entry must be within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. The current PCR test on Day 6 will not be required for entries from 8 Nov

Take note: Here are the new entry requirements for Abu Dhabi

