AED 3000 Minimum Required for Travellers On Dubai Visit Visa

If you’re planning a trip to Dubai then you better grab your pen and paper ’cause there’s a few things you need to know. One of the main requirements for Visit Visa holders is a AED 3000 minimum in cash or credit, you have to show proof before you fly!

In addition to the AED 3000 minimum, you need a valid return ticket and proof of accommodation

These 3 items are a requirement for all Visit Visa holders en route to Dubai. It is important to note that this rule was always in place for visitors to Dubai but now, authorities tightened monitoring for the benefit of travellers. Also, according to a post on X, @Ravisutanjani detailed these three requirements and stated:

“More than 20 passengers were denied boarding at Cochin Airport on Wednesday.”

