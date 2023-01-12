“AI Is Not An Excuse To Stop Using Your Brain”: Dubai Residents Unanimously Agree On The Use Of AI

We’re in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

From AI being exclusive to the world of science, research, robotics, domestic intelligence and security services – the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines has now trickled down to everyday use.

At present, AI is being adopted to create everything from art and presentations to writing up your college essay, predicting algorithms, diagnosing complications, and so much more. AI is being employed by the common man as a quick fix to many jobs, but is it on track to make us lazy?

“Ai is not an excuse to stop using your brain.” – Kenny Nwokoye Kenny, a Dubai resident, has everyone on the SAME page regarding AI.

The internet was unanimous in its agreement with Kenny, stating that AI can be incredibly useful in various ways, but it should not make one lazy

One of the main benefits of AI is that it can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, freeing up the capacity to focus on more complex and creative work.

However, it is important to remember that AI is not a replacement for human intelligence and creativity. Instead, it should be used as a tool to augment and enhance human abilities.

“The only thing AI can’t replicate at the moment is how perspective and the ability to create.”

Twitter users are reminding that AI is a tool to help guide and not do the job for you. By using AI responsibly and effectively, it can be a powerful tool for productivity and progress.

You can best bet that Dubai will heavily employ AI for upcoming projects as the emirate seeks to position itself as a leading smart city with pioneering and impactful AI solutions

Dubai has also established the Dubai AI Council, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the AI City strategy. The council comprises government officials, industry experts, and academics who work together to identify areas where AI can be applied to improve the city’s operations and services. Dubai’s AI City strategy is a comprehensive and ambitious plan to make the city a global leader in AI. The initiatives and investments made by the government are helping to attract talent and investment in the field and promoting the development and application of AI in various sectors to improve the lives of citizens.

