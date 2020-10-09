It's BRILLIANT To See Al Ain Farms Pledging To Protect And Care For The Welfare Of Their Cows

Animal rights are something we should all be aware and protective of. To care for the rights of helpless animals and be the voice of the voiceless is not just the need of the hour but also an ethical practice that should be well-grounded within us.

Taking animals rights well into consideration, Al Ain Farms (the UAE’s first and largest locally integrated dairy brand) has done a commendable job by announcing its Animal Welfare Pledge. The pledge taken to ensure the protection and wellbeing of each of its 15,000 cows. And we STANNN!!!🙌🏼

In a statement, Al Ain Farms said,

The promise is part of Al Ain Farms’ dedication to continue to provide the best environment and living standards for their cows through constantly improving policies and processes across their spacious farms built in Al Ain desert.

Al Ain Farms has introduced the five pillars under the #AlAinFarmsWelfarePledge:

Cows will be provided with a living environment of the highest standards and companionship. Every cow is ensured a diet of premium quality feed meeting its individual specific requirements Al Ain Farms will commit to protecting each cow from pain, suffering, injury and disease. Everyday access to outdoor fields and spaces is every animal’s right. Each cow will be treated with care and compassion by Al Ain Farms’ staff and employees.

The five pillars were introduced as a part of the brand’s ongoing strategy to support UAE’s National Food Security Programme and National Food Security Strategy 2051.