Announcements
It's BRILLIANT To See Al Ain Farms Pledging To Protect And Care For The Welfare Of Their Cows
Animal rights are something we should all be aware and protective of. To care for the rights of helpless animals and be the voice of the voiceless is not just the need of the hour but also an ethical practice that should be well-grounded within us.
Taking animals rights well into consideration, Al Ain Farms (the UAE’s first and largest locally integrated dairy brand) has done a commendable job by announcing its Animal Welfare Pledge. The pledge taken to ensure the protection and wellbeing of each of its 15,000 cows. And we STANNN!!!🙌🏼
In a statement, Al Ain Farms said,
The promise is part of Al Ain Farms’ dedication to continue to provide the best environment and living standards for their cows through constantly improving policies and processes across their spacious farms built in Al Ain desert.
Al Ain Farms has introduced the five pillars under the #AlAinFarmsWelfarePledge:
- Cows will be provided with a living environment of the highest standards and companionship.
- Every cow is ensured a diet of premium quality feed meeting its individual specific requirements
- Al Ain Farms will commit to protecting each cow from pain, suffering, injury and disease.
- Everyday access to outdoor fields and spaces is every animal’s right.
- Each cow will be treated with care and compassion by Al Ain Farms’ staff and employees.
The five pillars were introduced as a part of the brand’s ongoing strategy to support UAE’s National Food Security Programme and National Food Security Strategy 2051.
To meet the high welfare standards, Al Ain Farms is equipped with specialised houses, milking parlours, young stock sheds, open-air hay stores and commodity barns which are spread over an open-air farm in the middle of the Al Ain desert
These state-of-the-art facilities and focus on harnessing technological innovation are key in navigating challenging local climate while providing the best living conditions for the cows.
These standards are further ensured by the presence of dedicated veterinary teams on-site to provide the 24 hours care for all the animals at the farms.
Announcing the Al Ain Farms Welfare Pledge, CEO of Al Ain Farms Willem van Walt Meijer said,
Creating and sustaining growth in the dairy industry goes hand in hand with the constant elevation of high-quality standards. Our livestock is at the heart of our business, therefore, by announcing the Al Ain Farms Welfare Pledge we aim to ensure our healthy and happy cows produce the healthiest and tastiest milk for our customers. ‘Made with love locally’ is not only our brand motto but more importantly, it a commitment we enforce in our corporate strategy.
Keeping the cows stress-free is one of the main goals of Al Ain Farms, the company further stated
This is done by challenging climates with the use of specialised cooling systems installed across the farms. These include cooling and air fans with high pressure injected into the airflow.
The Al Ain Farms cows also receive regular showers and pedicures to maintain their health and comfort, the company claimed.
Glad to see the UAE is setting top-notch animal welfare standards to inspire corporate farms around the world!