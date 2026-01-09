Al Warqa’a Just Got a Major Road Upgrade That’ll Make Traffic Flow 30% Better

The RTA has officially wrapped up expansion works on Al Warqa’a 1 Street, and residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief because traffic flow is about to get 30% better now on.

Smoother drives and way less time stuck in traffic? Yes please

The upgraded stretch covers 7 kilometres in both directions, running from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road all the way to Ras Al Khor Road. One of the biggest changes? Four roundabouts have been replaced with smart, signalised intersections, which alone is expected to bring a hugeee change in the traffic.

But it didn’t stop there. The project also includes,

6,600 metres of advanced stormwater drainage

324 new lighting poles with modern streetlights

111 new parking spaces

41,000 square metres of pedestrian pathways, making the area safer and easier to walk around

According to Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, this project builds on earlier upgrades completed back in June 2025. Those works added direct entry and exit points between Al Warqa’a and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making access in and out of the area much smoother.

There were also improvements along 13th Street in Al Warqa’a 1, stretching about 8 kilometres in both directions. These upgrades were designed with residents and school traffic in mind, as part of a bigger plan to improve the area’s internal road network.

All of this ties into Dubai’s wider vision

Smart, well-connected neighbourhoods.

RTA says it’s continuing to invest in roads, lighting, drainage, and pedestrian infrastructure to keep up with the city’s growth and improve overall quality of life.

And if you’re wondering what’s next for the neighbourhood, works are already underway in Al Warqa’a 3 and 4, including new roads, parking spaces, pedestrian paths, and even cycling tracks to support more sustainable ways of getting around.

Long story short: fewer bottlenecks, safer streets, and a much nicer daily commute for Al Warqa’a residents.

