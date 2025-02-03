All GCC Residents Can Now Perform Umrah On Transit And Tourist Visas!

GCC residents, this one’s for you!!!!

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has just rolled out some exciting news for residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries!

Now, performing Umrah has become even more accessible, with multiple visa options to choose from

In addition to the traditional Umrah visa, residents from countries like UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait can now embark on their spiritual journey using a transit visa or a tourist visa.

Yes, you read that right—no more complicated paperwork!

This move is all about making the Umrah experience smoother and more convenient for GCC residents, ensuring that they can focus on their worship without any hassles

The Ministry aims to offer easy access to the holy rituals of Umrah, allowing more flexibility and comfort throughout the process.And here’s a special heads-up: If you’re planning to visit the blessed Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, be sure to plan ahead! You’ll need to make an advance booking through the Nusuk application. It’s all part of the efforts to streamline and enhance the pilgrim experience, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to visit this sacred site without a hitch.

This is a fantastic update for anyone living in the GCC who’s eager to perform Umrah—now it’s easier than ever to make that spiritual journey to the heart of Islam!