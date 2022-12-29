All The Road Closures, Metro Timings & Traffic Management Updates For NYE 2023 In Dubai

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai is fully prepared to secure the celebrations of the 2023 New Year’s Eve.

The preparations rest on a smart plan mapped out by the Dubai Police in conjunction with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to ease traffic movement and mobility on the Eve of the New Year through smart monitoring of roads using 10,000 cameras, by the Enterprise Command and Control Centre of the RTA.

“The committee held several coordinative meetings with representatives of all concerned bodies during which a joint and unified security plan was developed covering various fields to secure tourist areas and commercial centres and ease traffic during the Eve of the New Year 2023,” – His Excellency, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events.

All human and technical resources will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of all visitors at the celebration locations, as the venues are expected to witness a massive footfall of spectators of different nationalities

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in #Dubai is fully prepared to secure the 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/2nUZuizbo1 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2022

Authorities are urging the public to cooperate with police and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion and to call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies or approach the officers on site

Several supply tents will be erected in the Dubai Downtown area to provide services such as:

Lost & Found

First Aid

Logistical Support

Dedicated tents will be there to receive and aid lost children

Tents to assist in guiding visitors

Public Routes

Three routes have been dedicated for the public to reach the Burj Khalifa area using Dubai metro:

First route: The Burj Khalifa station will be divided into two paths, one for families and heads to the Island Park and the area behind the Tower View, and the other is dedicated to other groups and heads to the South Ridge, where viewers can enjoy the fireworks.

The second route: The Financial Centre station will have a dedicated path for families heading to the Boulevard area; the second path is for other groups and heads to the South Edge area.

The third route: For those arriving from the Business Bay station.

Burj Khalifa station and the metro link, which connects to the Dubai Mall, will be closed at 5pm or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station. Meanwhile, specific routes have been determined for shoppers and spectators inside the Dubai Mall

Through the Traffic and Transportation Systems Management Committee during events, RTA coordinated with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai and Emaar. — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2022

Traffic Management

RTA has rolled out a 5-pillar plan aimed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic by relying on RTA’s mass transit services as well as other services in coordination with the police, Emaar and stakeholders that aim to make concerted efforts for the success of the event.

First Pillar: Road Closure and Timings

Those holding reservations in the Boulevard area or at Dubai Mall are being advised to arrive before 4pm on Saturday.

The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 4pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 4pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 4pm.

*Metro riders may please note that Burj Khalifa Station will be closed from 5pm.

Second Pillar: Metro and tram Services

The red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5am on Saturday 12/31/2022 so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday 02/01/2023 for a period of 43 hours.

The tram from 6am on Saturday 12/31/2022 until 1:00 am on Monday corresponding to 01/02/2023, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the shows.

Third Pillar: Additional Parking Lots

The public will have access to approximately 1500 parking spaces outside the event area for moving to and from the site of the event via the commuter bus service, which will be in operation starting at 3pm. A total of 1000 parking spaces will be available at Al Wasl Club, while 500 will be allocated at Al Jafiliya’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Fourth Pillar: Public Transport Services

210 buses would be deployed to lift visitors’ exit from the event venue especially to the nearby metro stations and parking lots. On the following routes, the bus service will be FREE of charge for commuters on the designated routes. Buses will be deployed in the following areas:

Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of the Financial Centre to lift the public from Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Wasl Club, MAX Fashion Metro Station, and Deira City Centre.

Sheikh Zayed Road heading to Abu Dhabi to lift riders from Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Safa Metro Station.

Financial Centre Road to the parking area of Al Wasl Club, Deira City Centre and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Burj Khalifa Street heading to Deira City Centre Metro Station.

Business Bay Metro Station along Sheikh Zayed Road to Deira City Centre Metro Station.

Fifth Pillar: Taxi Services

Parking lots for taxis have been designated at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Al Wasl Club, where the public can be transported from the event site by buses during departure and after the evacuation of the site.

Sixth Pillar: Directional Signage and Intelligent Traffic Systems

RTA will install directional signs to guide the public within Burj Khalifa District to ease the movement of pedestrians to and from the venue of the event.

The light signals on the Financial Centre Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be monitored during various peak times in coordination with Emaar Control Room to streamline the traffic flow.

For public safety, pedestrian bridges on the Dubai Water Canal will be closed, as well as the associated lifts. The pedestrian walkway on the Sheikh Zayed Road above the Water Canal will also be closed.

And completed preparations to manage traffic for the New Year's Eve events according to a comprehensive traffic plan, especially in the Burj Khalifa area. — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2022

Civil defence preparations

The Dubai Civil Defence teams have divided the festivities sites into three main sectors (Deira, Bur Dubai, and Jebel Ali & the Waterfront).

The Dubai Civil Defence teams carried out inspections of buildings and facilities in which events will be held to ensure that they fulfil the requirements of prevention, safety and fire protection systems. Most notably, the teams inspected the Burj Khalifa and adjacent 68 buildings to ensure a ready safe environment for receiving celebrators. The staff were trained to deal with all potential risks in a fully professional manner.

Ambulance preparations

This year 1200 competent staff have been allocated and 287 vehicles deployed over 30 activities in four sectors.

Technical equipment include:

Ambulances

Rapid responders

Bicycles

Boats

Air ambulances

Vehicles for field support

Through its quality services, the Corporation is keen to raise the readiness of ambulances such they become equipped to tackle the most difficult cases.

*You can make inquiries through RTA’s toll-free number (800-9090). Community members are urged to be more patient, observe the guidance of RTA and Police personnel, and use alternative roads as shown in the directional signs.

