Spotted: A-List Celebrities Shining In Dubai-Based Designer Outfits At Ambani’s Pre-Wedding

A special event was going viral everywhere… Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony! No surprises there. But what really turned heads? Celebs flaunting stunning outfits by a talented Pakistani designer based in Dubai.

Designer Faraz Manan’s creations have been worn by BIG celebs

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani were spotted in custom outfits by Faraz Manan, the Pakistani designer based in Dubai. The proud designer showcased their stunning looks on Instagram, and they were absolutely slaying it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diya Mehta Jatia (@dmjatia)

What happened on July 7?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony took place on July 5 and quickly went viral on social media. The event was filled with close friends and family dancing and enjoying moments together. A Sangeet ceremony is a lively pre-wedding event in Indian weddings. It’s especially significant in North Indian and Punjabi cultures, serving as a musical night where family and friends celebrate through singing, dancing, and performances.

Ambani

You know it won’t be an Ambani event without a special artist making a massive comeback…

Last time it was Rihanna, and this time it’s none other than the one and only Justin Bieber! JB, known for hits like ‘Baby’ and ‘Sorry,’ flew in from Los Angeles to perform. Moreover, reports indicate that he received $10 million for his performance.

But wait… more gossip! Other international stars like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are also slated to perform at the ongoing wedding festivities.

Mini spam from Justin Bieber himself…

In addition, Justin Bieber also posted on his Instagram multiple photos of sweet moments with the couple and snapshots from the events. He treated his followers to a mini spam of posts, and everyone loved seeing it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

