Spotted: A-List Celebrities Shining In Dubai-Based Designer Outfits At Ambani’s Pre-Wedding
A special event was going viral everywhere… Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony! No surprises there. But what really turned heads? Celebs flaunting stunning outfits by a talented Pakistani designer based in Dubai.
Designer Faraz Manan’s creations have been worn by BIG celebs
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani were spotted in custom outfits by Faraz Manan, the Pakistani designer based in Dubai. The proud designer showcased their stunning looks on Instagram, and they were absolutely slaying it!
What happened on July 7?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony took place on July 5 and quickly went viral on social media. The event was filled with close friends and family dancing and enjoying moments together. A Sangeet ceremony is a lively pre-wedding event in Indian weddings. It’s especially significant in North Indian and Punjabi cultures, serving as a musical night where family and friends celebrate through singing, dancing, and performances.