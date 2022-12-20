An Absurd Salary Range For A Dubai-Based Job Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

With the current economic situation, the working class are facing a cost of living crisis.

Attempting to keep pace with the inflation of food, fuel, education, interest rates, rent, and mortgages is no easy task for the common man. Hence, working professionals are seeking better-paying jobs or are requesting salary increments in the midst of an economic turmoil.

Currently, it’s a tough market for job seekers. With the recession around the corner, employers are looking to cut costs and recruit on a budget.

However, that doesn’t excuse underpaying OR overworking skilled employees to level with company budgets.

Speaking of which, a Reddit user shared a job advert for a “Social Media Specialist” with a salary range of AED1,500, and the internet is NOT having it

A quick search on the job-seeking portal indeed shows that a full-time Social Media Specialist in Dubai should expect up to AED4k minimum

However, the JD above is upsetting netizens for offering a salary of AED1,500 for a full-time role that requires 4-6 years of experience in the field.

The publisher of the post, who requested to remain anonymous, said,

“People are looking down on certain jobs, which is wrong… my intent with the post is just to let any Business owners & HR professionals know not to insult Job seekers like this.”

