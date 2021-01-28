Latest
An OLD Picture Of SRK In Dubai Is Going Viral Amid Shooting Excitement For His Upcoming Hindi Movie
Since the UAE is the only country that seems to have its act together during the pandemic, it’s no shocker that filmmakers are flocking down to Dubai to commence their shooting schedules.
Another film that’s commenced shooting in Dubai is the upcoming Hindi movie, Pathan, which will see Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role essaying the part of a RAW agent, alongside John Abraham.
Currently, only the shooting of sequences consisting of VFX plates is going on… but amid all the filming excitement, an old picture of SRK along with Anas Bukhash in Dubai from Dec-2020 is going viral.
Fans are passing the old 2020 click of the two studs as a recent fan picture and thas all lies!
There is no official confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan being here in Dubai as of yet.
Reportedly the team behind the Yash Raj Film spent 25 entire days scouting for locations in Dubai before kick-starting the action-packed schedule
The team visited Liwa Oasis and Ferrari World in the capital and in Dubai, they visited Business Bay and the Meydan Bridge.
Director of the upcoming project, Siddharth Anand, is planning to keep the Dubai schedule solely for stylized action sequences
Fans will also be happy to know that the makers of the movie are planning to shoot elaborate chase and action sequences between John Abraham and SRK in Abu Dhabi
The two leading actors will team up for the first time ever for this action-thriller.