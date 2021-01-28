An OLD Picture Of SRK In Dubai Is Going Viral Amid Shooting Excitement For His Upcoming Hindi Movie 

Since the UAE is the only country that seems to have its act together during the pandemic, it’s no shocker that filmmakers are flocking down to Dubai to commence their shooting schedules.

Another film that’s commenced shooting in Dubai is the upcoming Hindi movie, Pathan, which will see Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role essaying the part of a RAW agent, alongside John Abraham.

Currently, only the shooting of sequences consisting of VFX plates is going on… but amid all the filming excitement, an old picture of SRK along with Anas Bukhash in Dubai from Dec-2020 is going viral.

Fans are passing the old 2020 click of the two studs as a recent fan picture and thas all lies!

There is no official confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan being here in Dubai as of yet.