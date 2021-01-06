Announcements
An SUV En Route Al Qudra Dubai Was Seen Engulfed In Flames: No Injuries Were Reported
An SUV was seen completely engulfed in flames on the way to Al Qudra, Dubai on the morning of Wednesday, January 6.
The accident, that resulted in a major traffic jam, took place around the Mira Oasis and Town Square area.
Dubai Police and the Dubai Civil Defence were quick to reach the place of the incident to help contain the fire
No injuries or casualties have been reported thus far
This is a developing story.