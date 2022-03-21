An “Unruly (Emirates) Passenger Managed By Cabin Crew” Is Now Under Investigation

An ‘unruly’ passenger on a Dubai to Manchester Emirates flight was arrested on arrival in Manchester.

Emirates cabin crew reportedly spoke to the passenger about four hours into the flight, at one point he was ‘isolated’ from other passengers, and asked to remain in his seat for the remainder of the flight. Other passengers in the surrounding rows were also reallocated seats for the remainder of the flight.

Both Emirates and Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident. Emirates stated the passenger was met by police on arrival, while the Police confirmed the man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of sexual assault, affray, criminal damage, being drunk on board [an aircraft], and threatening behaviour.’ according to Simply Flying.

Emirates can confirm that on 17 March 2022 an incident occurred on flight EK019 from Dubai to Manchester, whereby an unruly passenger was managed by cabin crew. Upon arrival in Manchester, the passenger was met by police. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority and will not be compromised. The matter is now under police investigation. Emirates cannot comment further on the incident.

On arrival, passengers were asked to remain in their seats, while Police boarded the plane to apprehend the 29-year-old

Emirates confirmed that the incident is under investigation.