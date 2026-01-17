BAAB And Beyond: Nayla Al Khaja On Fearless Emirati Filmmaking

Some people walk into the room… and some change the room.

Nayla Khaja’s one such change maker who’s breaking barriers and bringing difficult (yet important) conversations to the big screen

From becoming the UAE’s first Emirati female filmmaker to continuously pushing boundaries in regional & global cinema, her work proves that powerful stories don’t need permission, they need courage. She’s been rewriting and making a history that inspires many women to step into the industry and tell their stories.

On the Lovin’ Dubai Show she brings her many experiences from the field and a sneak-peek into her latest psychological-thriller – BAAB

The film marks several firsts:

it’s the first UAE film to receive a national grant from the Ministry of Culture

features over 40 women in key production roles

includes music by two-time Oscar winner A.R. Rahman (marking his debut in Arabic cinema)

But beyond the accolades, BAAB is deeply personal as well.

In the interview, Nayla opens up about grief, loss, and how the passing of her closest friend shaped the emotional core of the film. She turned her grief into an artistic expression that explores fear, memory, and the things we carry long after someone is gone.

Nayla also goes unfiltered about the realities of filmmaking

From trusting your gut as a director, standing firm when it matters, to why creating space for women behind the scenes isn’t a trend, but a necessity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayla Al Khaja | Film Producer/Director (@naylaalkhaja)

Lovin’ was honored to have picked Nayla Khaja’s brain, and you would be too with her many many stories about resilience, Emirati storytelling, and how her passion for storytelling sparked from a brown mahogany cupboard.

BAAB is currently showing in cinemas across the UAE. And her interview with Lovin’ – right here!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

READ NEXT: DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: AED1 Coffee Runs, Beach Workout Sessions, Centuries-Old Fests & Much More!