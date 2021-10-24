UAE Beaches To See 'Beach Floating Wheelchairs' For The Elderly & People Of Determination

The elderly and people of determination can now enjoy the beach wholeheartedly thanks to the Sharjah Ladies Club, that has announced the launch of a FREEEE new ‘Beach Floating Wheelchair’ service for women and those with disabilities.

These floating beach wheelchairs will cater specifically to women and the initiative will help promote inclusivity, while also endorsing a supportive environment for all women.

The free service in Sharjah will require prior reservation and can be used at any time by the elderly and people with disabilities

The beach floating wheelchair has been confirmed to meet international standards of safety requirements and is expected to provide a smooth experience both on land and in the water.

