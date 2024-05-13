Blockout 2024 Is Trending In The UAE

Since the 2024 Met Gala, there’s been a wave of frustration online. People are calling out celebrities to use their influence to address the ongoing Gaza crisis, instead of flaunting opulence. TikTok’s flooded with daily block lists, urging stars to speak up. The clash between glamour and global issues is stirring heated debates.

Well, what’s really happening?

A new trend is taking over social media, especially TikTok, where users are venting their frustration about celebrity culture and standing in solidarity with Gaza. Dubbed the “celebrity block list,” this movement is gaining momentum online, with the hashtag #Blockout2024 trending. Users are sharing videos listing celebrities and influencers to collectively block due to what they see as insufficient responses, or silence, regarding the ongoing Gaza war.

What’s Blockout2024?

The yearly Met Gala, known for its extravagant fashion, starkly contrasts with pressing social issues. While attendees flaunted lavish outfits, protests in support of Palestine took place nearby in New York City. TikTok users like @blockout2024, leading the celebrity blocking campaign, have targeted several big names they see as complicit.

From Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift to Justin Bieber, users are openly calling out those they believe share the blame.

What’s the purpose of blocking these A-list celebrities?

Blocking celebrities on social media aims to reduce their online influence and reach, impacting their advertising revenue. This movement also seeks to raise awareness and pressure for global action toward a ceasefire.

According to NPR, some celebrities have seen a drop in followers since the movement began. For example, Taylor Swift lost about 300,000 TikTok followers and 50,000 on Instagram in the past week, with 33.3 million and 283 million followers respectively.

TikTok influencer Haley Kalil faced criticism for her actions. Hired by E! News as a pre-gala host, she sparked controversy with a now-deleted TikTok video outside the Met Gala, dressed extravagantly and lip-syncing the words, “Let them eat cake.”

Moreover, the online backlash prompted Kalil to apologize for her choice of sound clip and lack of research. She explained that she selected the audio because it was trending, with no intention of highlighting wealth disparity or elitism. Kalil added, “I never even thought it would be taken that way because I wasn’t elite enough to even be invited to the Met Gala.”

"let them eat cake" while you passed people protesting against genocide and famine outside the met gala is the most out of touch thing that i have seen thus far. pic.twitter.com/bmfr8lF5LB — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is sooo back (@lesbeyonsay) May 8, 2024

