Coming Soon: The Eid Al Adha Long Vacay!

Still dreaming of that epic nine-day Eid al Fitr vacation, huh? Well, buckle up, because it’s like the universe heard your pleas (sort of).

Another holiday extravaganza is on the way…

Eid Al Adha is on the horizon, and rumor has it we might be in for a five-day extravaganza in June. Yup, five glorious days of leisure, laughter, and living it up.

With Arafat Day anticipated to grace us on June 16, followed by the joyous celebrations of Eid al Adha from June 17 to 19, plus the cherry on top – the weekend.

Well…

While we can’t jump the gun just yet, it’s always good to have something to look forward to, right? So, let’s keep our fingers crossed for those official sightings to align perfectly with our holiday dreams. In the meantime, let’s sprinkle a little anticipation into each day and keep reminding ourselves that a vacation is on the horizon. Before we know it, Eid will be here, and we’ll be soaking up every moment of that well-deserved break!

