A Suggested Boxing Fight In Dubai For The 'Crypto Twitter' Community Has Gathered SERIOUS Momentum

A Crypto Twitter boxing match?! Yup, we’ve finally seen it all.

Dubai’s Twitter is abuzz with an upcoming CT Boxing Night in Dubai which will see boxers fighting it out for a grand prize of Fantom (FTM) Coins worth $1,000,000 (AED36,73,100) on October 15, 2021.

With just one tweet, Mohammad AKA @Abu9ala7 shook the platform’s cryptocurrency currency community and they say that things will never be the same. The CT boxing match is the brainchild of Mohammad who ain’t joking around sis, the CT member is going ham with all the arrangements and has even promised to “rent out a proper place, get professional announcers, refs, ring girls, commentators. The whole shebang.”