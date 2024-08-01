BREAKING: The UAE Is Giving Visa Violators A 2-Months Grace Period

The UAE just made an announcement that will change the residency visa process, specifically for those who have lost it and are going to face a fine for overstaying. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced that there will be a grace period!

Residence visa violators will not get a 2-month grace period to either regularise their status or leave the country without facing fines

This decision offers violators a chance to regularize their status , reflecting the UAE’s core values of compassion and tolerance!

Starting September 1, 2024, residence violators can regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines. Previously, residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstayed had to pay a fine of AED50 per day.

أصدرت الهيئة الاتحادية للهوية والجنسية والجمارك وأمن المنافذ قراراً بمنح مهلة لمخالفي نظام الإقامة لتسوية أوضاعهم ابتداءً من الأول من سبتمبر 2024 ولمدة شهرين، مع إعفائهم من الغرامات المالية المترتبة عليهم وتمكينهم من تعديل أوضاعهم، أو مغادرة الدولة بكل سهولة ويسر. The Federal… pic.twitter.com/PMoWYXUhYh — Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security UAE (@UAEICP) August 1, 2024

