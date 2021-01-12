People Are Mocking Brit Influencers Amid News Of The UK Removing UAE From Its Travel Corridor 

Following recent updates of the UAE being removed from the UK’s travel corridor has led to a frenzy in the media and especially the microblogging site, Twitter.

The recent development means that any individual travelling from the UAE to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales after 4am (GMT) on Tuesday, Jan 12 will need to self-isolate for 10 days, this follows Scotland who updated their guidelines on Monday. Read more on this now.

The UK removing UAE from its travel corridor was a move that was more than welcome by the people, as many were just NOT happy with the manner in which Brit celebs and influencers were flocking to Dubai amid tier 4 restrictions within the country… giving way to some pretty expressive reactions on Twittah.