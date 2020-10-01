Announcements
Burj Khalifa Is All Set To Display A Grand Projection Of Mahatma Gandhi To Mark His 151st Birth Anniversary This Friday
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is an Indian hero who became the global face of non-violence! To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa will display images of India’s freedom movement leader and global icon of peace on the evening of Friday, October 2, for the THIRD consecutive year in the UAE.
October 2, famously known as ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ will also mark the International Day of Non-Violence
This occasion was given birth to by none other than Gandhi himself, who peacefully fought alongside his comrades to help India attain independence from the British colonial rule in 1947.
Twitterverse was buzzing with images of Gandhi and the Indian flag illuminating the Burj Khalifa back in 2018 and 2019, and the excitement doesn’t seem to be any less this year amongst the Indian residents
Furthermore, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, released the postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi during Modi’s visit in August 2019.