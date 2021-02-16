20 Cars Seized On Dubai Roads In ONE Weekend For 'Noise Disturbances'

20 cars seized by Dubai Police for noise disturbance in ONE weekend.

Well done Dubai Police!

I live in a community not far from Al Khamila St and I’ve heard cars roaring up and down PLENTY of times. Supercars with loud engines take advantage of quiet roads at the weekends and late into the night, but rest assured, Dubai Police is on the case and 20 cars and bikes were seized including a yellow Lambo jeep, in just one weekend.

The traffic campaign carried out by the Dubai Police General Command seized cars for violating traffic and traffic laws, ‘for committing violations of providing cars with technologies that increase the speed of their engines, and cause inconvenience, noise and danger to residents of residential areas.’

Young drivers, in particular, are asked to reduce negative road behaviour, they’ve been asked to stop making adjustments to their vehicles, which aim to attract attention and show off