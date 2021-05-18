CEO Of Dubai Airports STRONGLY Pushes For Vaccine Passports

Amid HEAVY opposition on the idea of a vaccine passport, CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths is strongly rooting for the digital system as he expresses that it’s an “inevitable” move.

In a recent interview, Dubai Airports boss man Paul Griffiths told the BBC, “I don’t think there is an alternative,” and argued that the global travel industry needs to “have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme” in place.

Griffiths was strongly standing his ground on the concept amid concerns over the discriminatory nature of the idea…

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Travel & Tourism Council are among those opposed to vaccine passports as the system could end up creating a “two-tier society” by discriminating against individuals who cannot get vaccinated and those who do not have the access to vaccines in their region.

Furthermore, with the novel virus grounding flights & bringing the aviation industry to a complete halt, Griffiths recommended that “we need to get into risk management rather than risk avoidance,” in a statement to BBC.

But even with a major drop in air traffic, Dubai has held on to the top spot as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for the 7th time in a row

Having overtaken London Heathrow back in 2014.