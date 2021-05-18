Latest
CEO Of Dubai Airports STRONGLY Pushes For Vaccine Passports
Amid HEAVY opposition on the idea of a vaccine passport, CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths is strongly rooting for the digital system as he expresses that it’s an “inevitable” move.
In a recent interview, Dubai Airports boss man Paul Griffiths told the BBC, “I don’t think there is an alternative,” and argued that the global travel industry needs to “have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme” in place.
Griffiths was strongly standing his ground on the concept amid concerns over the discriminatory nature of the idea…
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Travel & Tourism Council are among those opposed to vaccine passports as the system could end up creating a “two-tier society” by discriminating against individuals who cannot get vaccinated and those who do not have the access to vaccines in their region.
Furthermore, with the novel virus grounding flights & bringing the aviation industry to a complete halt, Griffiths recommended that “we need to get into risk management rather than risk avoidance,” in a statement to BBC.
But even with a major drop in air traffic, Dubai has held on to the top spot as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for the 7th time in a row
Having overtaken London Heathrow back in 2014.
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities