News

CFI Financial Group Kicks Off 2025 with Record-Breaking Q1 Performance

Anika Eliz Baby
By

CFI Financial Group, a global leader in online trading, has launched 2025 with a record-setting first quarter, continuing its strong momentum from 2024.

Driven by innovation, client growth, and strategic expansion, CFI is reinforcing its position as a top player in global financial markets, hitting a record growth streak with USD $1.279 Trillion Trading Volume in Q1 2025

In Q1 2025, CFI reached a new milestone with $1.279 trillion in trading volume, marking a 13.5% increase from the previous quarter and 129% growth year-over-year. The company also saw significant gains in client activity:

  • Funded accounts rose 75% year-over-year.

  • Active accounts increased 92% year-over-year.

  • Funding transactions surged by 148% from Q1 2024.

CFI had many strategic key developments in Q1

These included the opening of CFI Azerbaijan, the launch of CFI Prime for institutional clients, and industry accolades such as “Best CFD Broker MEA” and “Best MENA Region Broker”

CFI also strengthened its regional footprint through major partnerships

These include the Ya Hala Festival in Kuwait, Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi, and the Kayan Wellness Festival. Additionally, its role as the official partner of the Kuwait Basketball Association further deepened its community engagement.

Onwards and upwards

“Our Q1 results set the tone for what promises to be a transformative year,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director. “We remain committed to innovation, client empowerment, and expanding our global presence.”

As CFI moves forward in 2025, it continues to raise the bar in online trading through technology, trust, and targeted growth.

Post Views: 99
Sponsored Logo

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA’s leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

Visit CFI Group's Official Website
CFI Group On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service