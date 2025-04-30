CFI Financial Group Kicks Off 2025 with Record-Breaking Q1 Performance

CFI Financial Group, a global leader in online trading, has launched 2025 with a record-setting first quarter, continuing its strong momentum from 2024.

Driven by innovation, client growth, and strategic expansion, CFI is reinforcing its position as a top player in global financial markets, hitting a record growth streak with USD $1.279 Trillion Trading Volume in Q1 2025

In Q1 2025, CFI reached a new milestone with $1.279 trillion in trading volume, marking a 13.5% increase from the previous quarter and 129% growth year-over-year. The company also saw significant gains in client activity:

Funded accounts rose 75% year-over-year.

Active accounts increased 92% year-over-year.

Funding transactions surged by 148% from Q1 2024.

CFI had many strategic key developments in Q1

These included the opening of CFI Azerbaijan, the launch of CFI Prime for institutional clients, and industry accolades such as “Best CFD Broker MEA” and “Best MENA Region Broker”

CFI also strengthened its regional footprint through major partnerships

These include the Ya Hala Festival in Kuwait, Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi, and the Kayan Wellness Festival. Additionally, its role as the official partner of the Kuwait Basketball Association further deepened its community engagement.

Onwards and upwards

“Our Q1 results set the tone for what promises to be a transformative year,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director. “We remain committed to innovation, client empowerment, and expanding our global presence.”

As CFI moves forward in 2025, it continues to raise the bar in online trading through technology, trust, and targeted growth.