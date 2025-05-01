You’re Invited To This Cool Village BBQ Party Happening On May 2

Looking for a fun, flavorful way to kick off May? Chalet Berezka has just the plan!

You’re invited to this delicious Village BBQ Party by Chalet Berezka that promises mouthwatering grills, cozy vibes, and good times under the stars

Inspired by the fun summer tradition of May holiday gatherings, this one-night-only event brings the joy of outdoor feasting straight to the heart of Dubai! So bring your appetite (and your friends!) for an evening filled with delicious aromas, laughter, and laid-back fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chalet Berezka Restaurant (@chaletberezkadubai)

The menu is too good to pass up

Get ready for a serious grill-fest! On the menu: juicy shashliki in all your favorite varieties — chicken, beef, lamb, salmon, and prawns — plus fresh-off-the-grill shawarma, savory sides like pickles and grilled veggies, and Chalet Berezka’s signature sauces to tie it all together. Whether you’re team meat or veggie lover, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Top it off with drinks of your choice and you’re all set for an unforgettable evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chalet Berezka Restaurant (@chaletberezkadubai)

All the important details

Where? Chalet Berezka Terrace, Dubai

When? Thursday, May 2 | From 7 PM

How much? AED 460 (with alcohol) | AED 360 (with soft drinks)

Kids are welcome too!

RSVP: +971 52 156 7405 — Hurry, spots are limited!