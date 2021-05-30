A Dubai Lad Ends Up On The Pitch After Saturday’s Champions League Final

SATURDAY WAS A BIG, BIG DAY FOR CHELSEA FANS. Cuz’ Chelsea bagged the UEFA Champions League after defeating Manchester City 1-0. And one Dubai-based fan made the most of his time down at the UEFA Champions League in Portugal’s Dragao Stadium on Saturday. Dubai lad, Saif Rubie was completely PUMPED about the big win and even swooped down to the pitch for an impromptu meet’n’greet with the players. Firstly, it was a rave for spectators, as all COVID-19 movement restrictions were lifted especially for Saturday’s Champions League final and fans COULD NOT STAY CALM.

Yes, that is Mason Mount right there returning Rubie’s up toppppp!

And there you have Dubai’s PR man in a BFF-like side hug with Antonio Rüdiger

Rubie is a Dubai-based British-Iraqi entrepreneur who wears multiple hats! From sports management to acing PR for nightlife and OTT fitness venues, the man is involved is some prettyyyy hi-fi gigs.

Chelsea players went at the celebrations HARD post the nailbiting game last night And can you blame them?!😍

See how fans turned the stadium into a sea of blue in support of the winning team

