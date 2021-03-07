Dubai Police Rescued 11 Children From Locked Cars Since The Beginning of 2021

The tragic incidents of children being forgotten in family vehicles is not an uncommon issue. Police have rescued 11 from unattended vehicles. Top officials are urging parents to be on high alert and cautious.

Earlier this month, a Dubai toddler tragically died after being left in her family car.

After a shopping trip, the father went to put the grocery bags in the house and took a nap. Two hours later, the parents noticed their four-year-old child was missing until they located her in the car.

Since the beginning of this year, Dubai Police rescued 11 children from locked cars and 15 from locked rooms