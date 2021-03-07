Latest
Dubai Police Rescued 11 Children From Locked Cars Since The Beginning of 2021
The tragic incidents of children being forgotten in family vehicles is not an uncommon issue. Police have rescued 11 from unattended vehicles. Top officials are urging parents to be on high alert and cautious.
Earlier this month, a Dubai toddler tragically died after being left in her family car.
After a shopping trip, the father went to put the grocery bags in the house and took a nap. Two hours later, the parents noticed their four-year-old child was missing until they located her in the car.
Since the beginning of this year, Dubai Police rescued 11 children from locked cars and 15 from locked rooms
A top officer said they rescued 212 children who got locked in elevators, cars, rooms and bathrooms since January 2020 until February 2021
The officer also said that although homes are the safest environment for children, parents still must be cautious to ensure their children’s safety.
Dubai Police rescued 53 kids from locked cars as of 2020. It’s vital that parents do not leave their children unattended as this often causes them to suffocate. 9 kids were also rescued from elevators and 124 from locked rooms and bathrooms last year. That is a total of 186 children that needed to be rescued from locked places.