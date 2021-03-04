Latest
A Dubai Toddler Has Tragically Died After Being Left In Her Family Car
A Dubai toddler suffocated after being left in her family car one evening.
The tragic news came in last night.
Her father had been shopping and his four children helped him carry the shopping bags into the house, then the father went for a sleep.
Two hours later, the family noticed the 4-year-old child was missing. They searched the car and found her body unconscious, with reports showing she suffocated, according to local reports.
The death of this Dubai toddler is a stark reminder to parents: Do not leave your home unattended for ANY reason.
More information has yet to be released.
