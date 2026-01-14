News

“Close Call!”: Kris Fade Puts Dubai Airport & Traffic To The Test

Kris Fade just had a real life “Need-for-speed” moment, and it got even DXB cheering him on!

Racing against the clock this morning, Kris Fade was trying to make it to work at 6am after his plane touched down at DXB at 4:57am. Phew!

Casual reminder: the studio is around 35km’s from the airport.

While most of us would’ve probably called it a day and taken our luggage back home, Kris being Kris – turned it into a full-on adventure. And took along his 1 MILLION followers on a wild ride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Will he make it to work on time?

Kris shared the entire saga on Instagram, starting with him stepping off the plane at 5:09am and heading straight to immigration. Luckily for him, his stars aligned with his flight, and his bags were with him almost right away.

By 5:29am, he was in a cab… until a quick delay with airport staff made things even more intense. At 5:46am, he checked in from the road, fully cutting it close.

Then came the final sprint. He reached the building at 5:57am, leaving just three minutes to get upstairs with all his luggage.

And surely enough, he was at the studio!

6:00am on the dot.

Live on air.

A full-on Dubai moment

DXB followed along by the way! Under the post the airport’s social page commented the warmest “Welcome back Kris! 🙌”

Joining in along on the conversation, we discussed on the Lovin Dubai show about airport-runs and colleagues who’ve brought along luggage from the airport – straight to the office. Gotta take that 9-5 seriouslyyy!

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai’s Property Market Closed 2025 With Its Strongest Sales Year On Record

 

