“Close Call!”: Kris Fade Puts Dubai Airport & Traffic To The Test

Kris Fade just had a real life “Need-for-speed” moment, and it got even DXB cheering him on!
Casual reminder: the studio is around 35km’s from the airport.
While most of us would’ve probably called it a day and taken our luggage back home, Kris being Kris – turned it into a full-on adventure. And took along his 1 MILLION followers on a wild ride.
Kris shared the entire saga on Instagram, starting with him stepping off the plane at 5:09am and heading straight to immigration. Luckily for him, his stars aligned with his flight, and his bags were with him almost right away.
By 5:29am, he was in a cab… until a quick delay with airport staff made things even more intense. At 5:46am, he checked in from the road, fully cutting it close.
Then came the final sprint. He reached the building at 5:57am, leaving just three minutes to get upstairs with all his luggage.
And surely enough, he was at the studio!
6:00am on the dot.
Live on air.
DXB followed along by the way! Under the post the airport’s social page commented the warmest “Welcome back Kris! 🙌”
Joining in along on the conversation, we discussed on the Lovin Dubai show about airport-runs and colleagues who’ve brought along luggage from the airport – straight to the office. Gotta take that 9-5 seriouslyyy!
