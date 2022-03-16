Huge Cocaine Bust At DXB: Suitcases Loaded With 5.6Kg Of Narcotics Uncovered

A woman travelling from a Latin American country was nabbed carrying 5.6 kilograms of cocaine narcotics at DXB.



Customs got suspicious when her bag was flagged on a routine x-ray, so she was stopped, asked to provide verification, and if she had anything to declare. She replied “no”.



They searched her bag, found a secret pocket loaded with black plastic sacks wrapped in a transparent adhesive. They contained white powder, which after examination turned out to be cocaine, weighing 3.2 kilograms.

Further investigations revealed 2,473 grams cocaine concealed in bottles of body-care products, including shampoo and moisturizing body creams.



Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, said: “The UAE is a global model to follow in curbing the trafficking of illicit drugs and safeguarding society from their dangers.

Kamali added the authority is entirely focused on increasing its capacity to detect and impound all harmful substances like narcotics before reaching the community.



Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly-trained inspectors and advanced systems can effectively thwart smuggling attempts, he said.

Via WAM #lovindubai