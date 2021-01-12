"Coldest Winter For Years" UAE Expats Are Feeling Major Chills This January 

if you’ve recently gone like, “IAMFREEZINGGGGGGGGGGG🥶” to the person next to you, believe you me, you’re NOT alone. Dubai peeps have been feeling the chills this winter and are calling this the coldest year EVAAR… and yes, yes we are nodding our heads in complete agreement. The UAE has seen everything from snowfall to hail in the last couple of years, but this time all of Dubai feels like an extension of Ski Dubai with temps in the outskirts falling to a nippy -1.9C. This week Al Ain even witnessed icy, below freezing temps of almost -2C in the desert!! Read more here on Al Ain’s icy sitch here. “Coldest winter for years”: Dubai peeps have spoken and we are here to say AMEN to these very ON-POINT claims!

Taking no chances this morning… coldest UAE winter for years. #dubai pic.twitter.com/r8KoP5suIz — Laura King لورا كنج (@LauraKingDXB) January 12, 2021

Oh, hunny that’s for sure! Time to zip on some jackets and oversized parkas

yes morning was pretty cold ……was 10C but felt lower…. — Faisal Ämeer Malik (@faisalmalix1) January 11, 2021

Even those used to extreme cold temps are feeling Dubai’s frosty weather getting to them…

It's so cold that I'm feeling it in my bones. Maybe I'm just getting old. 🤣 — Hannah Gilburt (@HannahGilburt) January 11, 2021

Basically… LOL!

Wait fr??? I thought yk it's cold outside when you go outside and the sun is shinning — محمد (@mon3aim_) January 11, 2021

It’s too cold to not stay in bed all morning tbh. CEOs please take note and sanction WFH hours.

I have all these tiktok ideas in my head but I’m too cold to even move — Shamma (@shammathinks) January 8, 2021

PREACH TO THAT.

It is freaking cold in Dubai ! — Alaa el Nawawy (@Alaa_elnawawy) January 8, 2021

Ahh those lucky souls that get to sleep in all day during these frosty winter months… cherish every second of this idleness

I’m hungry but I’m also very warm and wrapped up in my blanket should I be brave and face the cold or should I just die of starvation — aina (@ainatariq_) January 6, 2021

Cold weather = flu season = more COVID-19 panicking! So remember to stay warm and drink lots of hot cocoa this weather weather.

