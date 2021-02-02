Latest
Danish Influencers Including Former Football Player Nicklas Bendtner Are Struggling To Return To Denmark
You may have thought that it was mostly the Brits who were visiting Dubai, but no you’re mistaken, friends. Danish influencers and celebs took to socials to share how they are stuck in Dubai.
Former Football Player, Nicklas Bendtner, took to Instagram stories to say he is “stuck in Dubai” as a result of the suspension in flights
Bendtner claimed he was trying to find a way home because all direct flights are suspended.
Bendter is not the only Danish man who travelled to Dubai for “work” when Denmark halted all flights from the UAE
Many of these celebs photographed, were criticised on socials due to the lack of social distancing and all are unable to return home.
Denmark halted all flights from the UAE due to the suspicion that the COVID testing in the country was faulty or unreliable
The temporary suspension of flights was initially for 5 days from January 22. However, it was reported that the Danish foreign ministry denied 20 requests from Danish citizens to return from Dubai directly stating that the COVID testing leaves them 72 hours to catch the virus. Celebs and influencers are now struggling to find an alternate route.