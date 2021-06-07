Dubai
2 Dubai Cleaners Face Jail Over A Missing Dior Bag
Two cleaners are facing jail after a housewife noticed her designer handbag was missing. The cleaners told the woman they had thrown away the bag, a pricey accessory by French fashion house Dior, which had been left between the kitchen and the corridor. According to a Khaleej Times report, the woman asked the cleaners why the bag was moved and they told her they had thrown it away, along with other rubbish.
The woman rushed to check the bins and asked the guard nearby, who said the bins had already been removed by the Municipality trucks. One cleaning supervisor said the cleaners DID remove the bag but didn’t throw it away, and so the woman has filed a report. The bag is worth 10k and the cleaners will face a trial at Dubai Criminal Court.
There are no security cameras, so it’s impossible to determine what really happened to the Dior bag
Bags for the luxury brand can cost up to AED20,000 and beyond
