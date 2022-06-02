Dnata Will Be Investing AED367+ Million In Going Green 

The time to jump on the GREEN bandwagon is NOW.

Take notes from Dubai’s established agencies such as dnata on how sustainable operations add to the growth and yield of a business in the long run.

Speaking of which, Dubai’s leading global air and travel services provider, dnata, has announced an investment of AED367.3 million ($100 M) in green operations in the next two years to further enhance environmental efficiency across its global network.

The company’s ongoing investment in infrastructure will support it to achieve its strategic objectives and reduce its carbon footprint by 20% by 2024, and by 50% by 2030

dnata has also taken initiatives across its business units to conserve water consumption and recycle materials, such as paper, plastic, cardboard, wood, glass, metal, used cooking and mineral oils

The company’s catering team has invested in process improvement to minimise its environmental footprint.

It has been working closely with many of its airline customers to analyse consumption trends and use predictive data to optimise the loading of F&B for in-flight catering. Analysis of on-board data not only reduces food waste but also fuel burn associated with carrying excess weight. In addition, where possible dnata catering sources and supplies local produce to reduce the food miles associated with menus.

“We will further increase our investments… to achieve our targets and preserve the environment for current and future generations…”

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, added that,

“We’ve been making great progress on reducing our carbon footprint, minimising waste and reducing energy and water consumption across our operations. We will further increase our investments and efforts in strong cooperation with our partners to achieve our targets and preserve the environment for current and future generations.”

