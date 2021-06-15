A Dubai Royal Wants You To Donate Blood For 2021 Campaign

A Dubai Royal Wants You To Donate Blood For Annual Campaign

The annual blood donation drive has kicked off and the son of the ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council is leading the call!

He became the first blood donor for this edition of the campaign which has been ten years in the making and his gesture reflects the leadership’s commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and encouraging the community to donate blood in line with the charitable values of the UAE, according to Wam.

Sheikh Mansoor was the first to donate blood for the annual ‘my blood my country’ campaign, 2021 edition