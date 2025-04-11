DOWNLOAD NOW: The Hot New App That’s Getting You Tables At The Best Restos In Town

Gigi Rigolatto, Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy… if these restos mean something to you (and they should)- then you need to keep reading

JUST LAUNCHED! RIKAS Hospitality Group has created the RIKAS App– a platform that allows you to discover and book your spot in any of their fabulous venues, while offering a more rewarding guest experience

These guys are the creative force behind some of the region’s most iconic dining destinations…and this is your chance to get the insider scoop!

Available for download from the Apple App Store!

This app goes beyond table bookings…

The RIKAS app provides priority access to exclusive events across all RIKAS venues, so you stay connected with the latest happenings. Through its loyalty and rewards program, you can earn exclusive perks, priority reservations, and special offers.

The app also offers referral and sponsorship credits…AKA share benefits with your friends and family!

The RIKAS App is a reflection of the Group’s mission to simplify the way guests discover, book, and stay connected with its venues, creating a seamless and rewarding hospitality experience from start to finish.

