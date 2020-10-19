Get Ready For A Dry Night In Dubai Next Week

For all those looking to plan ahead for the upcoming long weekend next week, this info may just come in handy.

A circular issued by Dubai Tourism and the Government of Dubai confirms that there will be a dry night in Dubai, starting on Wednesday, October 28.

So to break things down a little, there will be NO entertainment, parties nor will alcohol be served between 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 28 until 6.30pm on Thursday, October 29.

Thursday, October 29 is expected to be a public holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

The circular issued to ALL hotel establishments, resorts, restos, leisure clubs and etc. mentions a strict ban on live music, performers, entertainers and alcohol

The next suuuppperrr long weekend Dubai peeps can look forward to is from December 1 – December 5!!

Breakdown:

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2-3: UAE National Day

Deceber 4-5: The weekenddddd!!