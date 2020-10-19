د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Get Ready For A Dry Night In Dubai Next Week

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

For all those looking to plan ahead for the upcoming long weekend next week, this info may just come in handy.

A circular issued by Dubai Tourism and the Government of Dubai confirms that there will be a dry night in Dubai, starting on Wednesday, October 28.

So to break things down a little, there will be NO entertainment, parties nor will alcohol be served between 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 28 until 6.30pm on Thursday, October 29.

Thursday, October 29 is expected to be a public holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

The circular issued to ALL hotel establishments, resorts, restos, leisure clubs and etc. mentions a strict ban on live music, performers, entertainers and alcohol

The next suuuppperrr long weekend Dubai peeps can look forward to is from December 1 – December 5!!

Breakdown:

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2-3: UAE National Day

Deceber 4-5: The weekenddddd!!

ALSO READ: Next UAE Public Holiday To Arrive In Less Than Three Weeks!

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?