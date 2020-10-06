Next UAE Public Holiday To Arrive In Less Than Three Weeks!! YAAS!

It feels like the last long weekend we Dubai-ans got was a lifetime ago! And with the season of holidays being 2-months away, life is just dragging on for the best of us.

But HERE is something to look forward to, in just three weeks, UAE folks can expect another public holiday on either Wednesday, October 28 or Thursday, October 29

OHERRGGMMMEEGGEGEGEE long weekend here we coMmEeeE!!!