Coronavirus
Dubai Expats Stuck In India Are Pleading With UAE Authorities To Resume Flights ASAP
It’s been a rocky couple of months for India as the country battles through a horrific second wave of COVID-19.
With the sudden and exponential spike in COVID-positive cases around mid-April, countries around the world suspended flights from India in a bid to prevent new variants from spreading on a wide scale.
Although the flights from India were suspended as a precautionary measure, many UAE-based Indian expats were left stranded as a result. Expats who make a livelihood here in the UAE and call this country their second home are desperate to return as the extended travel ban is severely impacting them financially, emotionally, mentally and even physically.
Emirates airline is closely monitoring the situation in India and are hoping to resume flights as soon as cases begin to stabilize.
Niaz Nia is pleading with authorities to allow residents who test negative to return… and is requesting the UAE to consider a mandatory 10-day quarantine but at least allow Indian residents to return first
A mandatory 10-day quarantine has been put in place for those exempted from the India-UAE travel ban (e.g. Golden Visa holders, UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations and businessmen’s jets). Thus, stranded Indians working and studying in the UAE are requesting authorities to help facilitate their return and are assuring their co-operation to all the same COVID-safety protocols.
Stranded Indians are using the hashtag #IndiatoUAE to voice their plight over the India-UAE indefinite travel ban
pprovals for charters have become more strict
Many distressed Indians initially resorted to costly charter flights to fly back to the UAE out of sheer helplessness – resulting in more restrictive and exclusive regulations on charters
The cost of private flights didn’t just shoot up extortionately since the travel ban was levied on outbound flights from India, however, approvals for charters have become more strict.
Private 13-seater and 6-seater jets are being outsourced by individuals who are being forced to shell out around AED113,869 – AED139,581 ($31,000-$38,000).
Emirates CEO gave a statement on the India-UAE travel ban during an interview with CNBC
Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum had a no-holds-barred interview with CNBC at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Monday.
They discussed how quickly the UK will take UAE off its red list, when travel will open up to India, travel to Israel and making a profit post-COVID.
Sheikh Ahmed stated that,
“We’re taking the situation very seriously…India to us is an important destination. it was one of the first for emirates to start flying from day 1, in 1986.”
Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Police Are Searching For A Wild Animal In The Springs After Possible Sighting
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities