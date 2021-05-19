Dubai Expats Stuck In India Are Pleading With UAE Authorities To Resume Flights ASAP 

It’s been a rocky couple of months for India as the country battles through a horrific second wave of COVID-19.

With the sudden and exponential spike in COVID-positive cases around mid-April, countries around the world suspended flights from India in a bid to prevent new variants from spreading on a wide scale.

Although the flights from India were suspended as a precautionary measure, many UAE-based Indian expats were left stranded as a result. Expats who make a livelihood here in the UAE and call this country their second home are desperate to return as the extended travel ban is severely impacting them financially, emotionally, mentally and even physically.

Emirates airline is closely monitoring the situation in India and are hoping to resume flights as soon as cases begin to stabilize.

Niaz Nia is pleading with authorities to allow residents who test negative to return… and is requesting the UAE to consider a mandatory 10-day quarantine but at least allow Indian residents to return first

A mandatory 10-day quarantine has been put in place for those exempted from the India-UAE travel ban (e.g. Golden Visa holders, UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations and businessmen’s jets). Thus, stranded Indians working and studying in the UAE are requesting authorities to help facilitate their return and are assuring their co-operation to all the same COVID-safety protocols.