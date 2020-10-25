Dubai Indians Are Beautifully Decorating Their Homes & Offices With Garlands On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dussehra

Hindus in Dubai are celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra with all COVID-regulations in mind, by keeping it simple and rolling out the sweets and vibrant decor to mark the occasion where good triumphed over evil.

This festival is widely celebrated in India with religious fervour as Dussehra also marks the end of both Durga Puja and the 9-day long Navratri festival, where devotees observe a 9-day fast.

Indian Dubai’ites have taken to social media to share their heart-warming wishes, decor, mouth-watering festive food and oil-lit lamps as an ode to a subdued Dussehra celebration in light of the ongoing pandemic.