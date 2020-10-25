Announcements
Dubai Indians Are Beautifully Decorating Their Homes & Offices With Garlands On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dussehra
Hindus in Dubai are celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra with all COVID-regulations in mind, by keeping it simple and rolling out the sweets and vibrant decor to mark the occasion where good triumphed over evil.
This festival is widely celebrated in India with religious fervour as Dussehra also marks the end of both Durga Puja and the 9-day long Navratri festival, where devotees observe a 9-day fast.
Indian Dubai’ites have taken to social media to share their heart-warming wishes, decor, mouth-watering festive food and oil-lit lamps as an ode to a subdued Dussehra celebration in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Dubai ressies are sending out messages of love and light during this auspicious day where justice prevailed over darkness
The festival of Dussehra calls for individuals to introspect and burn feelings of greed, anger and hatred
Home away from home: Indian expats in Dubai are keeping the tradition alive by holding prayers, distributing sweets and decorating their homes, as well as offices!!
The UAE’s tolerance towards other religions is exactly why so many expats call the UAE their second home❤️ And here’s wishing all those celebrating a happy & prosperous Dussehra from the entire team of Lovin Dubai!