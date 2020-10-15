Dubai Metro's Expo 2020 Line Will Have You Feeling Like You're Bang Inside A Sci-Fi Movie

Honestly, Dubai Metro’s Expo 2020 station will leave even those not easily impressed STUNNED at its FUTURISTIC, sci-fiesque interiors. Without further ado, we present to you the Expo 2020 Dubai Metro station more than 12,000 engineers and technicians, 80 million hours and AED11 BILLION later… Mind=ROBOTIZED.

This super-advanced, high-tech looking station (which spans 15kms) will host 125,000 commuters per day in 2021 and consists of smart gates at the entrance of the metro station The smart gates will connect passengers to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Expo 2020 line connects 7 new stations on the swanky new public transport network The seven stations on the route include; Jebel Ali Station The Gardens Station Discovery Gardens Station Al Furjan Station Jumeirah Golf Estates Station Dubai Investment Park Station Expo Station

The AED11 billion project, which runs from Jebel Ali Station direct to the Expo site, was inaugurated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, back in July 2020

ALSO, Dubai fam can expect some saaa-weet shopping options at the Expo station as the venue has enough space to host 40 retail outlets and five sales kiosks