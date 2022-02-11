Dubai Police Rescued A Man Trapped Inside A Billboard In Naif

The Civil Defense team of the Dubai Police rescued a young African man who fell and got trapped inside a billboard of a retail store in Naif area

The 19-year-old man, S.D., had a dispute with his flatmates and stormed out of the room in anger.

He went to the bathroom to escape from the window of the first-floor flat. While he managed to squeeze his body out of the window, he lost control and fell inside a billboard of a shop on the ground floor.

When the shop owner noticed the a man trapped in his billboard, he immediately called the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre

Colonel Omar Musa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said, “Upon receiving the emergency call, rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and worked professionally to free the young man and transfer him to a hospital for necessary treatment.”

And, folks, that is why anger is a fatal flaw and the strongest person is the one who can keep their anger in control. Keep cool and carry on!

READ MORE: UAE Public Venues To Return To FULL Capacity Starting Mid-February