JUST IN: UAE Public Venues To Return To FULL Capacity Starting Mid-February

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), took to their official accounts to announce the gradual lifting of restrictions of capacity on all activities in the UAE in various economic, entertainment facilities, shopping centres and modes of transportation by mid-February.

Thus, all venues will be allowed to function at maximum capacity and this includes weddings and funerals as well.

This latest directive was issued in light of COVID-19 cases dropping in the country, as active cases stand at 68,923 as of Wednesday, Feb 9.

Social distancing at places of worship has been reduced to 1-metre.

