Dubai Residents Are Feeling The Weight Of Flu Season This Winter

With the onset of winter months, the sound of Dubai has quickly changed from summer birds chirping to… coughs, wheezes, sneezes, phlegm coughs and similar not-so-flattering sounds. Basically, the sound of flu season.

If your office is working at half capacity, it’s probably because they have the flu. If half of your classmates have taken the week off, it’s probably because they have the flu. If you see the gym empty during peak hours, then that’s just the holiday lethargy – we won’t blame the flu for that.

According to Khaleej Times, “healthcare facilities in the UAE are witnessing a surge in paediatric patient footfall as flu cases are increasing”, and with the winter break approaching, parents are being advised to keep kids with flu-like symptoms at home to prevent any possibility of transmission.

AP News reports elucidate that “this [flu wave] began early and has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses”

An endocrinology specialist at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dr Ravi Arora, told the National back in October that flu waves this year emerged much earlier than previous years, “even before the real winter has arrived.” Dr Ravi Arora further revealed that the flu wave in the UAE usually peaks around February and early March.

Starting next week, students will break for three weeks for winter vacations before returning to the grind on January 1.

