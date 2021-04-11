Dubai Residents Come Together To Save A Life On Hessa Street On Sunday Morning

There’s nothing like when the community comes together to help the defenceless. A Dubai resident shared his incredible kitty rescue story with Lovin Dubai and boy you can deffo sleep better knowing there are still some good folks out there.

Dubai-based resident, Darryl Davie stopped his Audi instantly upon witnessing a kitty stumbling across Hessa Street. Sharing the entire experience on his Instagram stories, the expat showed how the kitty then jumped into the chassis of his car and became helplessly trapped!