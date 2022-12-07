Dubai Residents Will Be Treated To A REAL 2-Day Geminids Meteor Shower This December

Astrophiles, this is your moment to witness a celestial marvel.

Dubai Astronomy Club has confirmed that the biggest and the last meteor shower of the year is all slated to peak on the night of Wednesday, December 14, into Thursday, December 15.

The Geminids is a spectacular meteor shower that has been known to produce over 150 meteors per hour at its peak. However, light pollution and other factors mean that, in reality, the actual number visible is far less.

The annual Geminid meteor shower comes as an early Xmas gift of sorts from the cosmos, and here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming streaks of light:

Geminids meteors appear to radiate from near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini. However, the actual source of the shooting stars is a stream of debris left behind by asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making this one of the only major showers not to originate from a comet.

Catch the cosmic magic on December 14th at the Al Qudra Desert with the Dubai Astronomy Group

The event will be from 8 PM to 12 AM. It will include Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn telescope observation; astrophotography session; sky mapping; naked-eye observation of the meteors, and much more.

More deets here.

