“ChatGPT Has The Potential To Revolutionise The Educational Sector” Says A Dubai School Teacher 

Currently, there’s a massive paradigm shift in education from traditional learning to more personalized and interactive learning experiences courtesy of ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI that has the ability to generate human-like text.

This technology has revolutionized our interactions with machines and opened up new possibilities for various industries. One such industry that can greatly benefit from this technology is education. In the past, education has been limited to traditional teaching methods, such as lectures and textbooks. However, with the advent of technology, there is now a new way to enhance the learning experience: as integrating ChatGPT into the education system could give students a more interactive and personalized learning experience.

Educators can also benefit from the software by using the program as a tool to help repurpose time that would typically be set aside to create resources.

A Dubai school teacher exclusively explained to Lovin Dubai how ChatGPT has “the potential to revolutionise the education sector”

A primary school teacher Thomas Blakemore, shared that,

ChatGPT is a powerful AI tool that can generate text from a given input and enables the creation of a variety of educational content, making a teacher’s life easier, which is imperative in a world where demands are continually increasing for teachers.

He further added the various prompts that he fed into the software to support his educational content:

Creat reading texts that are suitable for the age and topic I am teaching

Create questions related to the texts that are created

Generate the answers in a defined table format to reduce my time finding them

Ask ChatGPT to act as a famous character from a book such as Harry Potter so that the children can ask ‘him’ a range of different questions

Support with creating vocabulary prompts when I’m running out of ideas

Give children feedback on sentence structure and grammar

Help me develop new ideas for ways to make a lesson more engaging

Paraphrase emails that don’t sound professional enough into something that is more suitable; this is particularly brilliant on a Friday afternoon when my brain is tired.

Gave me a rough outline of how to write this very statement

All new inventions come with their drawbacks and concerns; similarly, with ChatGPT, the ethical considerations include inaccuracy, reliability, copyright issues and extreme dependency

Thomas Blakemore further elaborated that,

One of the biggest ethical concerns in the education community is the use of ChatGPT by students to produce quality answers to assignments without student input, reducing pupils’ independence. To address this, teachers need to work towards educating students about the potential of bias and copyright, supporting children to use ChatGPT as a tool to support assignment writing rather than doing it for them. Additionally, teachers can access some ChatGPT detectors to support understanding whether assignments are just copied and pasted.

Moreover, Blakemore addressed concerns about ChatGPT eventually replacing educators:

While it can provide insight and clarity for learning, much like a teacher, ChatGPT is unable to provide personal, emotional interaction, fostering relationships to mentor children towards a brighter future.

In conclusion, the verdict is that ChatGPT has the potential to transform the way education is delivered and received. By incorporating ChatGPT into the education system, students can have a more personalized and interactive learning experience, leading to better retention of information.

Watch Thomas Blakemore’s video on the use of ChatGPT for educators:

