Dubai Shuts Down 13 Businesses And Fines 17 For COVID-19 Guideline Violations

Dubai has COVID-19 precautionary guidelines for businesses to follow for the safety of the public. With the ease of these regulations, many have breached the rules which resulted in the closure and fines of several businesses across the city.

Field inspections across Dubai on Thursday January 14, revealed nine businesses violating the COVID-19 regulations, including many shisha cafes, salons and laundries. Dubai Sports Council issued a statement on January 15 that various gyms were also not abiding by the guidelines.

The latest inspections revealed a 97% commitment rate

Face masks and social distancing were found to be the most causes leading to the violations. The most recent updates showed that 732 businesses followed the safety guidelines, which is a 97% commitment rate. The total number of inspections carried so far are 2,377

The filed inspections were carried out by Dubai Economy, who are reminding establishments to abide by the rules and are requesting the public to report of any violations they see by contacting 600545555, through the Dubai Consumer App or via the website.